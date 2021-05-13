UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exams 2021 postponed; Read all details

New Delhi, May 13: The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exams 2021 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," the UPSC said.

Last year the civil service exam was rescheduled from May 31 to October 4. The interview process was also put on hold due to the pandemic.

The selection of enforcement officers in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization which was scheduled on May 9 has been postponed. "As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days, the commission also said.

