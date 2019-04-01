  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPPSC PCS 2018 Prelims results declared, check pay scale here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The UPPSC PCS 2018 Prelims results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    UPPSC PCS 2018 Prelims results declared, check pay scale here

    A total of 19,906 candidates have cleared the exam successfully. Around .6.35 lakh candidates had registered for the pCS exam. Out of this 3/98 lakh appeared for the exam that was conducted on October 28 2018. The selected candidates will now have to appear for the mains exam, the date of which will be announced soon.

    Those candidates who have been selected will get a salary between Rs 9,300-34,800 with Grad Pay of Rs 4,200 to Rs Rs 15,600 with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

    How to check UPPSC PCS 2018 Prelims results:

    • Go to uppsc.up.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • A pdf with candidates names will open
    • Check results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    uppsc results

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 9:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue