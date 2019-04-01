UPPSC PCS 2018 Prelims results declared, check pay scale here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: The UPPSC PCS 2018 Prelims results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

A total of 19,906 candidates have cleared the exam successfully. Around .6.35 lakh candidates had registered for the pCS exam. Out of this 3/98 lakh appeared for the exam that was conducted on October 28 2018. The selected candidates will now have to appear for the mains exam, the date of which will be announced soon.

Those candidates who have been selected will get a salary between Rs 9,300-34,800 with Grad Pay of Rs 4,200 to Rs Rs 15,600 with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to check UPPSC PCS 2018 Prelims results:

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the result link

A pdf with candidates names will open

Check results

Download results

Take a printout