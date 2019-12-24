UPHJS result 2018 declared, check toppers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: The UPHJS result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

In the general category, Bhawna Gupta topped while under the OBC category it was Ardhana Kushwaha. On the basis of the suitability test, 67 civil judges have also now been promoted to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services. The state district courts now have 112 new HJS officers.

After the mains examination and interview round, a total of 49 candidates have been declared successful including 32 general category candidates, 16 OBC and 1 SC candidate.

The appointment of some candidates who have not submitted the required documents would be subject to them providing the same, Allahabad High Court Registrar (Selection and Appointment) Susheel Kumar Rastogi said.