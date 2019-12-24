  • search
Trending Jharkhand election results Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPHJS result 2018 declared, check toppers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The UPHJS result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    In the general category, Bhawna Gupta topped while under the OBC category it was Ardhana Kushwaha. On the basis of the suitability test, 67 civil judges have also now been promoted to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services. The state district courts now have 112 new HJS officers.

    UPHJS result 2018 declared, check toppers

    After the mains examination and interview round, a total of 49 candidates have been declared successful including 32 general category candidates, 16 OBC and 1 SC candidate.

    The appointment of some candidates who have not submitted the required documents would be subject to them providing the same, Allahabad High Court Registrar (Selection and Appointment) Susheel Kumar Rastogi said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh results

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue