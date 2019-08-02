Update on EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019: Check date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: The EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 will be declared soon. The admit card once released will be available on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 31 and September 1 2019. The admit card will be released on August 21 2019 and would remain live until September 1 2019. The admit card once released will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

How to download EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout