    UOK Supplementary Result 2019 released, direct link to check

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The UOK Supplementary Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Those candidates who appeared for the University of Kota supplementary exam can now check their results. The exam was conducted in September-October 2019.

    The university is one of the public universities that was formed in 2003 and has 175 colleges affiliated. The results are available on www.uok.ac.in.

    How to check UOK Supplementary Result 2019:

    • Go to www.uok.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download

    Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 7:27 [IST]
