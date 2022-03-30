Ugadi 2022: Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Significance: All You Need To Know

New Delhi, Mar 30: Ugadi which falls on April 2 this year is an important festival that is celebrated by the people from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. South Indians celebrate Ugadi with great fervour as it marks the new year for them.

According to Drik Panchang, Ugadi is New Year according to Luni-Solar calendar. Luni-Solar calendars consider the position of the Moon and the position of the Sun to divide the year into months and days. The counter-part of Luni-Solar calendar is Solar calendar which considers only position of the Sun to divide the year into months and days. Because of that Hindu New Year is celebrated twice in the year with different names and at two different times of the year. The Hindu New Year based on Solar calendar is known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vaisakhi in Punjab, Pana Sankranti in Orissa and Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

Ugadi 2022: Date And Time

This year Ugadi will be celebrated on Saturday, 02 April. The Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will start at 11:53 pm on 01 April. On the next day, on 02 April at 11:58 pm, the Pratipada date will end.

Ugadi 2022: Legend

Lord Brahma created the universe: According to the legend, Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. Although Lord Brahma is not worshipped due to the curse of Lord Shankar, on the day of Ugadi, people worship Brahmadev with complete rituals. According to another legend, on this day Lord Shri Ram and King Yudhishthira's kingdom were consecrated. At the same time, Lord Vishnu took the Matsya avatar on this auspicious day.

Ugadi 2022: Ritual

The day begins with ritual oil-bath followed by prayers. Oil bath and eating Neem leaves are must rituals suggested by scriptures. North Indians don't celebrate Ugadi but start nine days Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same day and also eat Neem with Mishri on the very first day of Navratri.

