UBTER Group D admit card 2019 released, direct link to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The UBTER Group D admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 20 2019. The exam is being held to fill in the vacancy for 400 posts and the candidates will be recruited for Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. The admit card was released by the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee. The admit card is available on ubtergd.in.

How to download UBTER Group D admit card 2019:

Go to ubtergd.in

Click on the download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout