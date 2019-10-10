Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Elections 2019
UBTER Group D admit card 2019 released, direct link to check
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 10: The UBTER Group D admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 20 2019. The exam is being held to fill in the vacancy for 400 posts and the candidates will be recruited for Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. The admit card was released by the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee. The admit card is available on ubtergd.in.
How to download UBTER Group D admit card 2019:
- Go to ubtergd.in
- Click on the download admit card link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout