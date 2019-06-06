  • search
    Trains running late on Delhi Metro's Violet Line between Nehru Place, Badarpur

    New Delhi, June 06: The trains running between Nehru Place and Badarpur stations in Delhi Metro's Violet Line are experiencing a delay.

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that services on all the other lines are normal. The exact reason for delay is not known yet.

    The Violet Line of the Delhi Metro connects Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi with Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabhgarh, Haryana. The line consists of 34 metro stations with a total length of 47 kilometres.

    Delhi: Metro services on Dilshad Garden-Rithala line halted

    On May 28, services on a section of Violet Line of Delhi Metro were delayed due to some technical issues. Recently, thousands of passengers were left stranded for hours on Yellow Line due to a major technical snag on a section of the corridor.

    On May 15, services were briefly delayed on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line after a man allegedly jumped on tracks at Kaushambi station. Kaushambi station falls in Ghaziabad on the Yamuna Bank-Vaishali branch section of the Blue Line.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
