TPSC Grade II Recruitment 2020: Apply for 40 posts online

New Delhi, Mar 12: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) under TPSC Grade II Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for recruitment to the post Grade 2.

A total of 40 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to Tripura Civil Service, Grade-II & Tripura Police Service, Grade-II, Group-A Gazetted under GA(P & T) Department, Govt. of Tripura.

Important Dates

Start date: 10 March 2020

Close date: 9 April 2020

Date of Preliminary Examination: 07 June 2020

Job Location : Tripura

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must hold Degree of a recognized University and Knowledge of Bengali/English/Kokborok language. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink PDF for more details related to eligibility.

Age Limit

21 to 40 years

TPSC Grade II: Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 300/-

ST/SC/BPL Card Holders/PH Candidates - Rs. 250/-

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

T.C.S. Grade - II - 30 Posts

T.P.S. Grade - II -10 Posts

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 April 2020.

Candidates will be selected for TPSC Grade 2 2020 through a written test which will consist of prelims, mains and personality test. The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of written and personality test.