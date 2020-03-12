  • search
    TPSC Grade II Recruitment 2020: Apply for 40 posts online

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) under TPSC Grade II Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for recruitment to the post Grade 2.

    A total of 40 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to Tripura Civil Service, Grade-II & Tripura Police Service, Grade-II, Group-A Gazetted under GA(P & T) Department, Govt. of Tripura.

    Important Dates

    Start date: 10 March 2020

    Close date: 9 April 2020

    Date of Preliminary Examination: 07 June 2020

    Job Location : Tripura

    Educational Qualification:

    A candidate must hold Degree of a recognized University and Knowledge of Bengali/English/Kokborok language. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink PDF for more details related to eligibility.

    Age Limit

    21 to 40 years

    TPSC Grade II: Application Fee

    General/OBC - Rs. 300/-

    ST/SC/BPL Card Holders/PH Candidates - Rs. 250/-

    TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

    T.C.S. Grade - II - 30 Posts

    T.P.S. Grade - II -10 Posts

    How to Apply:

    Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 April 2020.

    Candidates will be selected for TPSC Grade 2 2020 through a written test which will consist of prelims, mains and personality test. The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of written and personality test.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
