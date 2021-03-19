TISSNET Result 2021 delayed again: To be released on March 25

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The TISSNET Result 2021 has been delayed again.The same once announced will be available on the official website.

Tata Institute of Social Science had announced on March 16 that the results would be declared on March 19. However the date has been postponed again and the latest update says the result will be declared on March 25.

This is the second time that the date is being changed. Earlier it was to be released on March 16 and then it was postponed to March 19 and now March 25.

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) had conducted admission to the MA programme. Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2021 national entrance test will have to visit TISS website and login to check their results.The results once declared will be available on tiss.edu.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

Go to tiss.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout