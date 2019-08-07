Tirupathi, Kalahasti IRCTC tour package: Booking details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 07: IRCTC is offering one day, two nights special tour package for Tirupati Tirumala darshan. Tirupati is one of the most popular temple towns situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Tirupati is also known as Tirumala that is far-famed for the Sri Venkateshwara Temple, purely consecrated to Lord Vishnu.

Named as 'Blissful Tirupathi', the tour will begin from August 24, 2019. The passengers will be accommodated in deluxe hotels throughout the trip.

Day 01

Departure from Pune Airport by Indigo Flight 6E-159 / Dep. at 06:00hrs. Arrival at Chennai Airport at 07:40 Hrs.

Transfer from Chennai to Tirupati by AC Tempo Traveller. Arrival Tirupati tentative by 13:00 hrs , Hotel Check in and Lunch at Hotel.

Visit Shree Kalahasthi (Lord Shiva) Temple and Tiruchanuru (Goddess Shree Padmavati) Temple. Dinner and Overnight Stay at Tirupati.

Day 02

After Breakfast checkout from hotel & Proceed for Shri Balaji Darshan. Shri Balaji Darshan from 09:30 to 12:30. (IRCTC will take care of Darshan Passes ) Post Darshan Lunch on own by the group.

Transfer to Chennai Airport to catch return flight to Pune Airport by Indigo 6E-385 / Dep: at 22:25 Hrs.

Arrival Pune Airport by 00:05 hrs. Tour End with the blessing of Lord Balaji.

Package includes

Package Inclusions:

Transferers & Sightseeing

Return Air fare On Indigo Airline PNQ-MAA & MAA-PNQ

Meals: (1 Breakfast, 1 Lunch and 1 Dinners)

All Transfers & Sightseeing by 12 seater Tempo Traveler. [Seat preference is not guaranteed however it will be allocated by IRCTC Tour Manager while considering the age or medical condition of the passengers.

Darshan Passes /Entry Tickets

One water bottle of mineral water per person per day.

01 Night Deluxe Hotel Accommodation in Tirupati.

Local Tour Guide.

All taxes.

Cancellation policy

For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com , and is not possible on PRS Counters.