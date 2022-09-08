Tihar jail inmate swallows 4 mobile phones for easy buck; 2 removed

UGC clarifies that there is no decision on NEET, JEE and CUET merger yet

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 08: In a bizarre incident in Delhi's Tihar jail, an inmate swallowed four mobile phones with an intention to 'sell them' to other inmates. His business plans, however, were washed away when the mobile phones led to acute stomach pain. He was then operated upon and two mobiles have been recovered from his stomach.

Initially when the inmate complained of stomach ache and told the jail officials about the mobile phones, the officials did not believe him but he was later rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where endoscopy reports confirmed his claims, according to a report published in FirstPost.

After being operated upon, two mobile phones were recovered from the inmate's stomach while two mobiles are still in his stomach. Doctors have said that he would need another surgery to remove the remaining two mobile phones.

The director general of Tihar Jail, Sandeep Goel told media that the inmate was lodged in jail number 1 for various offenses. He was recently released on parole, but then he got an idea to earn money inside jail.

"He swallowed 4 mobile phones of less than 5 cm thinking he would sell them to other inmates after evading jail authorities," said Goel, adding the security personnel did not get wind of the inmate's plans since he came back from parole.

The report said, "Police sources said the inmate tried all sorts of things for two-three days after coming back to jail to get the mobile phones out of his system, but failed and eventually started having stomach ache. Frightened for his life, the inmate informed the authorities."

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 17:23 [IST]