The new normal?: Delhi’s air to be 'poor' or 'very poor' for the next few days

    New Delhi, Nov 19: Delhi's air quality fluctuating between 'poor' and 'very poor' looks like new normal in the Capital now. On Saturday, the air quality deteriorated further to the 'very poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index stood at 303.

    The air quality in the national capital on Friday was recorded in the 'poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 293.

    Along with Delhi, Noida's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI 321, and Gurugram's air quality recorded in the 'poor' category as AQI stood at 283.

    An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

    On Friday, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a meeting to review the progress of the actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the GRAP in the entire NCR, according to an ANI report.

    The overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between 'Poor' to lower end of 'Very Poor' categories in the next few days in the national capital, according to the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM.

    The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the North/ North-West direction in Delhi, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

    (With input from ANI)

    Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
