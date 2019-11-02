  • search
    SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2018 full vacancy list

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The vacancy list for SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2018 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The total number of vacancies are 1,464 of which 473 are for Grade C and 991 for Grade D Posts.

    SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2018 full vacancy list

    "Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification," the notification states.

    The SSC has also released the Detailed Option Form for Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Exam 2018. Candidates will have to indicate their options in this form. This also indicates that the SSC would released the SSC Stenographer 2018 final result soon. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    ssc recruitment

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
