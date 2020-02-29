SSC SI ASI recruitment notification update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 29: The SSC SI ASI recruitment will be notified soon. The same once notified will be available on the official website.

The details would be released for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF posts. The notification is expected to be released in April 2020.

Candidates will be allowed to check the answer keys and challenge it. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test is 30 per cent and for candidates belonging to the OBC and EWS category it is 25 per cent. For those belonging to the reserved category the pass mark is 20 per cent.

The first written test will be held between September 28 and October 1. The notification once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.