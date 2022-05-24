YouTube
    SSC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, age limit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 24: The Staff Selection Commission has officially released notification to recruit eligible candidates for various posts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 797 various non-gazetted posts for the Union Territory.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The last date to fill the application is June 13. Online fee of Rs 100 can be paid by the candidates up to June 15.

    Only those Applications which are successfully filled through the Website of the Commission and found in order shall be accepted.

    Candidates who wish to apply for more than one category of post should apply separately for each category of post. For e.g. if a candidate wish to apply for Junior Assistant and Junior Statistical Assistant, he/she has to apply separately for these categories of posts.

    SSC recruitment 2022: Age limit
    SC/ ST Up to 45 years
    EWS Up to 45 years
    PWD Up to 44 years
    Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 3 years after deduction of the actual military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application from the candidates.

    SSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

    • Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
    • Register yourself
    • Login by entering basic details "Name, Parents' Name, Email ID, Gender, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email ID, Address, etc."
    • Upload your Basic documents like Aadhar card No, Upload Photo, Signature and submit
    • Next, go to Payment options, just pay fees and submit
    • After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.
    Download File Download

