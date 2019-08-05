SSC recruitment 2019 revised exam dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The dates of the SSC recruitment 2019 have been revised. More details are also available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission released an important notification relating to the exams to be held this year. The commission stated that the dates have been revised for three exams.

SSC Recruitment 2019 revised exam dates:

Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts examination: Notice to be issued on August 6, 2019.

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019: Notice to be issued on August 13, 2019.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019: Notice to be issued on August 20, 2019.