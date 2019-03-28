  • search
    SSC recruitment 2019: How to check vacancy details for JHT,SHT, Hindi pradhyapak

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 28: As part of the SSC recruitment 2019, Staff Selection Commission has released the vacancy details for the below mentioned posts. Further details are also available on the official website.

    The vacancy details for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak have been released. 

    SSC recruitment 2019: How to check vacancy details for JHT,SHT, Hindi pradhyapak

    The paper 1 was conducted on January 13 2019 and a total of 15,573 candidates had appeared for the same. 2,041 qualified and are now eligible to appear for paper II. The exam for the paper-II will be conducted on May 26 and it would be a descriptive examination. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper I result, download on ssc.nic.in

    SSC recruitment 2019: How to check vacancy details

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the SSC JHT SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak vacancy link
    • A PDF will open
    • Check vacancy and salary details
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    ssc recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 9:08 [IST]
