SSC recruitment 2019: How to check vacancy details for JHT,SHT, Hindi pradhyapak

New Delhi, Mar 28: As part of the SSC recruitment 2019, Staff Selection Commission has released the vacancy details for the below mentioned posts. Further details are also available on the official website.

The vacancy details for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak have been released.

The paper 1 was conducted on January 13 2019 and a total of 15,573 candidates had appeared for the same. 2,041 qualified and are now eligible to appear for paper II. The exam for the paper-II will be conducted on May 26 and it would be a descriptive examination. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC recruitment 2019: How to check vacancy details

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the SSC JHT SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak vacancy link

A PDF will open

Check vacancy and salary details

Download

Take a printout