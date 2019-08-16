  • search
    SSC Recruitment 2019 for Grade C: important notification

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The SSC Recruitment 2019 for Grade C 2019 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    "Grade'C' Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2017, which was scheduled to be held on August 25, 2019 has been postponed due to administrative reasons," reads the official notification.

    Grade 'C' Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2017, which was scheduled to be held on 25-08-2019 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The fresh dates for the said examination will be intimated in due course, the notification also says. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 13:36 [IST]
