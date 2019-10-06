SSC Phase Admit 7 Card 2019 set to be released this week

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: The SSC Phase Admit 7 Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card will be released for the Computer Based Exam for Selection Post Phase 7. IT is now confirmed that the admit card will be released anytime this week. The tentative date is October 7 2019.

The official website says that facility for download of admit cards will be available one week before the conduct of the Computer Based Examination. The exam is scheduled from October 14 to October 18, 2019. The candidates have been advised to bring a printout of their to admit card to the examination hall. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.