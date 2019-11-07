SSC MTS Score Card 2019 expected soon

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The SSC MTS Score Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 Result 2019 was released on November 5, 2019. The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday.

However the same was postponed at the last moment. This is almost 3 months after the exam was held that the result is being declared. The score card is expected to be released next week.

The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The score card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC MTS Result 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the MTS result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout