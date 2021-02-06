SSC MTS notification 2021 released: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The SSC MTS notification 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The last date to submit the online applications for the SSC MTS 2021 is March 21 and candidates can pay the fees until March 23. The SSC will conduct the MTS Tier 1 examination from July 1 to July 20 221 and the Tier 2 exam will be held on November 21.

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments is

18-25 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2003). 18-27 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1994 and not later than 01-01-2003).

The application fee is Rs 10-. For women candidates and those who belong to SC. ST, PwD and ex-servicemen are exempt from the application fee. The online fee can be paid until March 23-23.30 hours.

Those candidates who want to make payment through Challan of SBI may do so at the respective branches of the branch up to March 29. The challan however has to be generated by them before March 25-23.30 hours.