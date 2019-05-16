SSC MTS 2019: Important notification, important dates, vacancies
New Delhi, May 16: The SSC MTS 2019 notification was released recently. The same is also available on the official website.
"Aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days," says the notification.
The SSC MTS CBT 1 for Tier-1 will begin on August 2 and continue till September 6 2019. While the online application submission began on April 22, the last date to submit the application is May 29 2019. The MTS-Tier-II exam for descriptive paper will be conducted on November 17 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.
Important dates:
- Last date to submit application: May 29
- Last date to pay online payment of fees: May 31
- Last date for generation of offline challanL May 31
- Date of computer based exam Tier I: August 2 to September 6 2019
- Tier-II exam date: November 17
- Vacancies: 10,000 posts
- SSC MTS Salary: Pay Band - Rs 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs 1,800
- Educational qualification: 10th pass
- Age limit: 18 to 25 years