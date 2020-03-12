SSC JE Admit Card 2020 date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The SSC JE Admit Card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams would begin on March 30 2020 and will go on until April 2 2020. Candidates appearing for the examination would need to be download their admit cards. It is now confirmed that the admit cards would be released next week.

Prior to releasing the admit cards, the JE Application Status would also be released. After the exams are completed the tentative answer keys would be published. Following this the candidates can raise their objections after which the final answer key will be published. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.