  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC GD Constable result 2019 date: How to check answer key and raise objection

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Those candidates who appeared for the exam which was held between February 11 and March 11 2019 can check their Answer Key and predict their scores.

    SSC GD Constable result 2019 date: How to check answer key and raise objection

    The Staff Selection Commission will announce the SSC GD Result 2019 on may 31. The result would be on the basis of the performance of the candidates. The results would be declared in PDF format and will have the names and roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the answer key link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Two tabs for objection and question paper will appear
    • Click on the question paper with answer tab
    • Download
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 7:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue