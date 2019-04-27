SSC GD Constable result 2019 date: How to check answer key and raise objection

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 27: The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Those candidates who appeared for the exam which was held between February 11 and March 11 2019 can check their Answer Key and predict their scores.

The Staff Selection Commission will announce the SSC GD Result 2019 on may 31. The result would be on the basis of the performance of the candidates. The results would be declared in PDF format and will have the names and roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Enter required details

Submit

Two tabs for objection and question paper will appear

Click on the question paper with answer tab

Download

Take a printout