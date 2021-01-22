SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 declared, Kerala results on hold

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

8,080 female candidates and 46,071 male candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment. The results of the candidates from Kerala has been put on hold. The Kerala High Court had directed to keep 200 vacancies unfilled for the petitioner candidates after a plea was filed.

However, specific details like gender, category and area (Naxal/ General) of the candidates are being ascertained. Once these details are collected, the result for the State of Kerala will be processed and declared. Hence, the result of all the States except that of Kerala is being published," the SSC said.

The SSC also said as the examination is common for all the candidates, rank for all the selected candidates will be awarded when the result of the candidates of Kerala State is declared. The results are available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Final_Result_CTGD_2018_21012021_latest_news.pdf.