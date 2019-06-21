  • search
    SSC GD Constable 2019 result declared, direct link to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 21: The SSC GD Constable 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Around 52 lakh candidates had registered for the examination of which 30 lakh appeared. The answer key it may be recalled had been released on April 30 2019. The exam was conducted for recruiting Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

    SSC GD Constable 2019 result to be declared today, check expected time

    The exam had been conducted in the computer based test mode from February 11 to March 11 2019. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC GD Constable 2019 result:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

