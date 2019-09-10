SSC CISF PET/PST Result 2018: Direct link to download result for male, female candidates

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 10: The SSC CISF PET/PST Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Those candidates who qualified the PET/PST will now appear in the Paper II. 20,920 candidates have qualified in the paper I and were called for PET/PST. 298 were exempted from the test.

    The results of 22 candidates had been withheld. The commission said, "22 candidates whose result was kept withheld at the time of declaration of result of Paper-I of the examination, will be provisionally allowed to appear for the subsequent stages of the examination (subject to qualifying the previous stages of examination) in pursuance of the order of Hon'ble CAT, PB, New Delhi dated 23.07.2019 in O.A. No. 1434/2018." The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CISF PET/PST Result 2018: Direct link for female candidates: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST_1_09092019.pdf

    SSC CISF PET/PST Result 2018: Direct link for male candidates: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST_2_09092019.pdf

