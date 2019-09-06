SSC CHSL Result 2018 important update on date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: The SSC CHSL Result 2018 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The SSC says that the result would be released next week. The results according to the Staff Selection Commission would be released on September 11, 2019, after 11 am.

29.68 lakh candidates had registered for the CHSL Tier I exam 2018, out of which 13.17 lakh candidates are waiting for the SSC CHSL result. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CHSL result 2018:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout