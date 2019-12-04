SSC CHSL 2019 registration details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: The SSC CHSL 2019 registration has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The commission will hold the combined higher secondary exam from March 16, 2020, and March 27, 2010. The exams are being held for the recruitment of Lower Divison Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India.

The short notice had said that the detailed notification would be released on December 3, 2019. Following these candidates would be able to apply from December 3, 2019, onwards.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Important dates:

Online applications: December 3, 2019

Last date to submit: January 1, 2020

Exam dates: March 16 to March 27, 2020

Candidates who have passed their 12th exams are eligible to apply. Those who are in the age group of 18 to 27 years are eligible too apply and there would be a relaxation of the age for candidates in the reserved category as per the government norms.