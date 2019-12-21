SSC CHSL 2017 final result declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: The SSC CHSL 2017 final result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The official notification of the SSC said that the result would be declared on December 20 2019. It may be recalled that the declaration of the result was postponed due to the paper leak. Candidates who have waited for over two years can finally access their result today.

Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list has been released. There are in all 5,874 vacancies in the various departments. 3,241 are in the general category while 795 are in the Scheduled Caste category. Under the ST and OBC category, there are 408 and 1,430 vacancies respectively.

It has also been announced that for the post LDC and JCA, the monthly salary would be between Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900. For the PA, SA it is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 2,400. For the DEO post, it would be Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to a grade pay of Rs 2,400. The result is available on ssc.nic.in.