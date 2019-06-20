  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result date: Only 8.37 lakh of 25.97 lakh candidates appear for exam

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: The SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The commission had conducted the CGL Tier I 2018 exam from June 4 to June 13 2019. This year 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 8.37 lakh appeared for the same. The results, it has now been confirmed will be declared on September 20 2019. The result will be declared on September 20.

    SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result date: Only 8.37 lakh of 25.97 lakh candidates appear for exam

    The exam was conducted in 131 cities and 362 exam centre across the country. The Tier-II exam will be conducted in the computer based mode from September 11 to 13 2019. The Tier-III exam will be conducted on December 29. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View your result
    • Download your result
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue