SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2019: Full list of exam centres and websites

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 28: The SSC CGL Admit Card Tier 1 for the June 4 to 13 2019 exam has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Candidates are now advised to look into the previous years papers and practise for the upcoming examination. The Tier-1 exam is computer based with 100 questions and 200 marks.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Centres:

SSC Northern Region (NR): Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand. Exam cities under it are Almora (2001), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Srinagar (Uttarakhand) (2004), Haridwar (2005), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409). Website: sscnr.net.in.

SSC Western Region (WR): Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa come under it. Exam cities for it are Ahmedabad (7001), Vadodara (7002), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Bhavnagar (7009), Kutch (7010), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208), Thane (7210), Bhandara (7211), Chandrapur (7212), Akola (7213), Jalgaon (7214), Ahmednagar (7215), Alibaug (7216), Panaji (7801). Website: sscwr.net.

SSC Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR): Bhopal (6001), Chindwara (6003), Guna (6004), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Khandwa (6009), Ratlam (6011), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ambikapur (6201), Bilaspur (6202) Jagdalpur (6203), Raipur (6204), Durg (6205). Website: sscmpr.org.