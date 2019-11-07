  • search
    SSC CGL Final Result 2017 date and time

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The SSC CGL Final Result 2017 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The result would be declared by the Staff Selection Commission. There is now confirmation that the result would be declared on November 15, 2019, by around 4 pm.

    SSC CGL Final Result 2017 date and time

    The time is however tentative and we will keep you updated on the same.

    It may be recalled that the SSC had declared the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III result on May 9 2019. The final result would comprise the names of the candidates who would be appointed by the commission to the various departments across the country. This news would come as a relief for lakhs of candidates who have waited for nearly 2 years for the result to be declared.

    Direct link to check SSC MTS Result 2019

    The commission decided to announce the result date after the Supreme Court ordered the SSC to release the results of the exam. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 6:42 [IST]
