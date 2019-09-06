SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2019 released, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: The SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can download the answer key. The SSC had earlier released the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam 2018 result. Now the commission has released the final answer key to ensure greater transparency an official notification read. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL final answer key 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Enter required details

Submit

View answer key

Download

Take a printout