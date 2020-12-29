SSC CGL 2020 notification released: Pay scale, dates, vacancy details

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2020 notification. More details are available on the official website.

The online application for the SSC CGL 2020 exam will commence today ie December 29 2020. The last date to submit the SSC CGL application is January 31 2021. Payments can however be made until February 2 2021.

The SSC will conduct the CGL Tier-I exam between May 29 and June 7. The SSC is conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 to fill up vacancies of several Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/Organisations/Departments.

SSC CGL 2020: Important Dates:

Application process begins: December 29 2020

Last date to apply: January 31 2021

Last date to pay fee: February 2 2021

Tier-I exam: May 29 2021 to June 7 2021

Vacancies:

The tentative vacancies for the exams are 6,506: Group B Gazetted-250, Group B Non Gazetted-3,513 and Group C-2,743.

Level Wise Pay Scale:

Pay Level 8 - Rs 47,600 to 151,100

Pay Level 7 - Rs 44,900 to 142,400

Pay Level 6 - Rs 35,400 to 112,400

Pay Level 5 - Rs 29,200 to 92,300

Pay Level 4 - Rs 25,500 to 81,100

Reservation:

Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates for all the categories of posts/ services, wherever applicable and admissible, would be as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres, as per extant Government Orders.