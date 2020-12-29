YouTube
    SSC CGL 2020 notification released: Pay scale, dates, vacancy details

    New Delhi, Dec 29: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2020 notification. More details are available on the official website.

    The online application for the SSC CGL 2020 exam will commence today ie December 29 2020. The last date to submit the SSC CGL application is January 31 2021. Payments can however be made until February 2 2021.

    The SSC will conduct the CGL Tier-I exam between May 29 and June 7. The SSC is conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 to fill up vacancies of several Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/Organisations/Departments.

    SSC CGL 2020: Important Dates:

    Application process begins: December 29 2020

    Last date to apply: January 31 2021

    Last date to pay fee: February 2 2021

    Tier-I exam: May 29 2021 to June 7 2021

    Vacancies:

    The tentative vacancies for the exams are 6,506: Group B Gazetted-250, Group B Non Gazetted-3,513 and Group C-2,743.

    Level Wise Pay Scale:

    Pay Level 8 - Rs 47,600 to 151,100

    Pay Level 7 - Rs 44,900 to 142,400

    Pay Level 6 - Rs 35,400 to 112,400

    Pay Level 5 - Rs 29,200 to 92,300

    Pay Level 4 - Rs 25,500 to 81,100

    Reservation:

    Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates for all the categories of posts/ services, wherever applicable and admissible, would be as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres, as per extant Government Orders.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
