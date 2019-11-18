SSC CGL 2019 exam date details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: The SSC CGL 2019 exam date has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The commission will hold the exam between March 2 and March 11 in the computer based format. This is a tentative date and the commission will release the complete exam schedule later.

The CBT will be held at two successive levels and would assess the academic merit of a candidate. There would also be a descriptive paper test and skill test.

It may be recalled that the commission had declared the results of the CGL 2017 exam recently. A total of 4,143 candidates had qualified after the CGL tier-I, tier-II and tier-III recruitment exams.

The candidates who are selected will be paid as the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission including the grade pay of 4,800 per month. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.