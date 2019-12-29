  • search
    SSC CGL 2018 tentative vacancy list released

    New Delhi, Dec 28: The SSC CGL 2018 tentative vacancy list has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams are being conducted to fill up the CGL vacancies for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer Group B, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/Superintendent, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Asst Enforcement Officer, Auditor, Divisional Accountant, Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Tax Assistant in the various departments.

    The highest number of vacancies is for the post of Auditor Post in Controller General of Defence Accounts Department. The number of vacancies are 3,082. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 Tier III will be conducted on December 29 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Direct link to download SSC CGL 2018 vacancy list: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/Tentative_vacancy_CGLE_ 2018_dt%2027_12_2019.pdf

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 7:52 [IST]
