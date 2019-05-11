  • search
    SSC CGL 2017 results declared, how to check, next steps

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 11: The SSC CGL 2017 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The marks are yet to be uploaded on the website. The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Tier-III exams on July 8. The merit list has been prepared based on the overall performance of the candidates in the Tier-I and Tier-II exam. To qualify the candidate has to pass all the three exams and the minimum marks required for the same is 33.

    The next step would be the document verification process. All those who have qualified in more than one list would need to appear for the skill test and document verification once. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CGL 2017 results:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the notification for results of SSC CGL 2017
    • Check results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
