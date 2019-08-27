  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SpiceJet offers: Fly to Dubai, Bangkok at just Rs.3999!

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Economy airline SpiceJet has recently announced a sale on its international routes at much lower rates.

    The offer is valid from 26th August to 30th August 2019. Passengers can book the tickets for travel period till 31st March 2020.

    SpiceJet offers: Fly to Dubai, Bangkok at just Rs.3999!
    Representational Image

    SpiceJet has given its customers a super saver offer as during peak season the tickets are very expensive. Hence one can take advantage of this sale and save good money.

    Monsoon Sale: SpiceJet offers flight tickets from just Rs 888, limited period offer

    SpiceJet has clearly mentioned that the seats will be available on first-come-first served basis. Also the sale fares are not applicable to group bookings and will not combined with any other offer.

    The fares vary from sector tor sector depending on travel distance, timings etc. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights.

    SpiceJet sale fare and flight schedules:

    • SpiceJet is offering one-way fare which starts from as low as Rs.3,999.
    • Colombo-Chennai, Dhaka-Kolkata, Dhaka-Guwahati: Rs.3,999/-
    • Kochi-Male: Rs.4,299/-
    • Bangkok- Kolkata: Rs.4,699/-
    • Dubai- Mumbai: Rs5,3999/-
    • Mumbai-Bangkok: Rs.6,899/-
    • Bangkok -Delhi: Rs.7,199/-

    The fares under SpiceJet promo offer are refundable with normal cancellation charges. So hurry and grab your tickets because this travel is going to be lite on your wallet!

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    spicejet offers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue