SpiceJet offers: Fly to Dubai, Bangkok at just Rs.3999!

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: Economy airline SpiceJet has recently announced a sale on its international routes at much lower rates.

The offer is valid from 26th August to 30th August 2019. Passengers can book the tickets for travel period till 31st March 2020.

SpiceJet has given its customers a super saver offer as during peak season the tickets are very expensive. Hence one can take advantage of this sale and save good money.

SpiceJet has clearly mentioned that the seats will be available on first-come-first served basis. Also the sale fares are not applicable to group bookings and will not combined with any other offer.

The fares vary from sector tor sector depending on travel distance, timings etc. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights.

SpiceJet sale fare and flight schedules:

SpiceJet is offering one-way fare which starts from as low as Rs.3,999.

Colombo-Chennai, Dhaka-Kolkata, Dhaka-Guwahati: Rs.3,999/-

Kochi-Male: Rs.4,299/-

Bangkok- Kolkata: Rs.4,699/-

Dubai- Mumbai: Rs5,3999/-

Mumbai-Bangkok: Rs.6,899/-

Bangkok -Delhi: Rs.7,199/-

The fares under SpiceJet promo offer are refundable with normal cancellation charges. So hurry and grab your tickets because this travel is going to be lite on your wallet!