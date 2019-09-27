Special Cadre Officer (SCO) recruitment 2019: Last date to apply extended

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: The deadline to apply for the Special Cadre Officer (SCO) recruitment 2019 has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

The last date has been extended until September 30 2019. The SBI had announced 477 vacancies for the post of SCO in September 2019. The selection process is being conducted through a written test and interview for certain posts, while for others it would be an interview process only.

The application fee and intimation charges of Rs 750 for general candidates is non refundable. For the SCC/ST/PWD the charges are Rs 125. More details are available on sbi.co.in.