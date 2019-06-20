  • search
    South India Bank Recruitment 2019: 545 vacancies, check entrance exam date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 20: A total of 545 vacancies are available as part of the South India Bank Recruitment 2019. More details are also available on the official website.

    The process to recruit for the posts of clerk and probationary officer will go on till June 30 2019. The entrance exam for the PO post will be held on July 25, while for clerk it is July 26.

    There are a total of 385 vacancies for the post of clerk, while for PO it is 160. Candidates who are above the age of 25 cannot apply. For the reserved category there is a 5 year age relaxation limit. Candidates should have passed Class 10, 12 with a minimum of 60 per cent under a regular course. Qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered. More details are available on southindiabank.com.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
