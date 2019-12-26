Ring of Fire: How to view the annular solar eclipse safely

New Delhi, Dec 26: All set to watch the final 'Ring of Fire' that would be created by the last solar eclipse of 2019? The annular solar eclipse is set to occur after sunrise from 9 am to 12.29 pm.

The Surya Grahan on 26 December will be visible in various other cities in India and countries from Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Borneo.

Solar eclipses are often feared and one must take precaution while watching the astronomiacal wonder.

One should not look at the Sun directly for even a little period without proper protection. Even when 99 per cent of the surface of the Sun is covered by the moon during partial eclipse, the remaining light is still intense enough to damage the eye, Duari told PTI.

Proper solar filters with certified appropriate optical density against radiation which are safe to the eyes should be used in front optical devices and the naked eye, he said.

Aluminised mylar films of approved thickness and transmittivity coated with black polymer are the safest for use in solar goggles that one generally uses for eclipse viewing, he said.

Welders glass number 14 is a safe material as solar filter for direct viewing of the solar disc, the researcher said.

According to him, the best method to view the solar eclipse will be to use a pinhole camera or a telescopic projection on a suitable surface.

It is better to avoid use of unsafe filters like smoked glass, polarising filter, sun glasses, photographic neutral density filters, colour films to view the solar phenomenon.