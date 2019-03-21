  • search
    Severed body of man found buried in plot in outer North Delhi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 21: The Delhi Police has recovered a severed body of a man buried in a plot in outer North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

    Severed body of man found buried in plot in outer North Delhi (Representative image)
    Police reached the spot and recovered the body after the locals informed them that the body was in pieces under the soil, they said. Some parts of the body are still missing.

    However, police said that they are questioning a woman, who claimed to be his wife, in connection with the incident.

    The forensic team will examine it and as per the procedure, further investigation will take place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said. The woman said they have a child.

    The locals have claimed that the body was suspected to be of a man who used to reside in the premises as he was missing from past couple of days.

    He was a native of Bihar. However, police are ascertaining if a missing complaint of the victim was filed in any of the local police stations,they said. Police said that a case has been registered and they are waiting for further information as the investigation is under way.

    PTI

