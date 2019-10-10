SBI SO admit card 2019 released, direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The SBI SO admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on October 20 2019. There are a total of 477 vacancies that are to be filled by the SBI. For the junior manager, the salary is up to Rs 42,020 and for the post of middle manager scale II and III, the salary will be up to Rs 45,095 and Rs 41490 respectively. For the senior manager grade IV, the salary will be up to Rs 59,170. The admit SBI SO admit card 2019 is available on sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI SO admit card 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout