SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, eligibility, last date and other details

New Delhi, Sep 22: SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India Probationary Officer 2022 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply on the careers portal of SBI. The SBI recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts.

The last date to apply for the SBI PO 2022 is 12 October 2022.

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Important dates

Application begins 22 September 2022

Last date to apply for SBI PO 2022 online 12 October 2022

SBI PO Prelims admit card download 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date December 17 to 20, 2022

SBO PO Prelims result 2022 December 2022 /January 2023

SBI PO 2022 salary

Basic pay is Rs 41,960

SBI PO 2022: Eligibility

Candidates must have graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Candidates who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation can also apply but he/she will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022.

The candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

SBI PO 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website-sbi.com.in.

On homepage, click on "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".

SBI 2022 registration window will appear on the screen.

Register and login through password.

Fill in the SBI PO 2022 application form and submit the documents.

Pay the SBI PO application fee and submit the form.

SBI PO 2022 Direct link