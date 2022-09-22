YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, eligibility, last date and other details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India Probationary Officer 2022 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply on the careers portal of SBI. The SBI recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The last date to apply for the SBI PO 2022 is 12 October 2022.

    SBI PO recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

    Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

    Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

    SBI PO recruitment 2022: Important dates

    Application begins 22 September 2022

    Last date to apply for SBI PO 2022 online 12 October 2022

    SBI PO Prelims admit card download 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

    SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date December 17 to 20, 2022

    SBO PO Prelims result 2022 December 2022 /January 2023

    SBI PO 2022 salary

    Basic pay is Rs 41,960

    SBI PO 2022: Eligibility

    Candidates must have graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

    Candidates who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation can also apply but he/she will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022.

    The candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

    SBI PO 2022: How to apply

    • Go to the official website-sbi.com.in.
    • On homepage, click on "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".
    • SBI 2022 registration window will appear on the screen.
    • Register and login through password.
    • Fill in the SBI PO 2022 application form and submit the documents.
    • Pay the SBI PO application fee and submit the form.

    SBI PO 2022 Direct link

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    sbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X