  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI PO Prelims result 2019 date: Check mains exam pattern

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: The SBI PO Prelims result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results are expected to be declared only in the first week of July. Following this the SBI PO Main Exam 2019 will be held.

    SBI PO Prelims result 2019 date: Check mains exam pattern

    The mains exam will comprise 200 marks (objective type) and 50 marks (descriptive text). Both the tests will be conducted in online mode. The exam would comprise questions from reasoning and computer aptitude, data analysis and interpretation, general/economy/ banking awareness and English language. The results once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 7:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue