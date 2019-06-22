SBI PO Prelims result 2019 date: Check mains exam pattern

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 22: The SBI PO Prelims result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared only in the first week of July. Following this the SBI PO Main Exam 2019 will be held.

The mains exam will comprise 200 marks (objective type) and 50 marks (descriptive text). Both the tests will be conducted in online mode. The exam would comprise questions from reasoning and computer aptitude, data analysis and interpretation, general/economy/ banking awareness and English language. The results once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.