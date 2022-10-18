IRCTC's affordable Dubai tour package: All you need to know

SBI jobs 2022: Registration for 1422 CBO posts begins, check eligibility, last date to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 18: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO). The recruitment drive is being held to fill-up 1400 regular and 22 backlog vacancies for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO).

Eligible and Interested candidates can submit their forms on the careers portal of the SBI website.

The last date for submitting forms for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) is November 7 and the online test for shortlisting candidates is expected to be held December 4.

Eligible candidates, who aspire to join State Bank of India as an Officer, are required to register on-line after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the selection process, eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of prescribed application fee, issuance of call letters, process & pattern of examination/ interview etc.

Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

Age limit: Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 30.09.2022 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.09.2001 and not earlier than 01.10.1992.

In addition to these, Experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification) of at least 2 years as on September 30, 2022 is required. The experience of work could should be as an officer in any scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank as listed in the second schedule of Reserved Bank of India.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 15:52 [IST]