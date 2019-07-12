SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be declared by this date: Main exam date here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 12: The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam it may be recalled was conducted on June 22 and 23 2019 in four shifts.

Those candidates who clear the exam, will be eligible to write the SBI Main Exam 2019. The main exam will be held on August 10 2019. The main exam will have 190 questions comprising 200 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete the paper. The result will be declared on July 19. The main exam will be conducted on August 10 2019. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.