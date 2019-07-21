SBI Clerk Main exam admit card, SBI Clerk Results 2019: Latest updates

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 21: Here are the latest updates regarding the SBI Clerk Result 2019 and SBI Clerk Main exam admit card. More details will also be available on the official website.

The admit card or hall ticket will be released in the fourth week of July. There would be nearly 90,000 candidates who will be shortlisted for the main exam. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the exam.

The result will be declared this month as the main exam will be held on August 10 2019. Only those who qualify the prelims can appear for the mains exam.

The SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies for the main exam. The main exam will be a computer based objective test. The exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019 admit card will be released by end of July. The same once released will be on sbi.co.in.